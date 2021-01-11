  • SENSEX
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: January 11, 2021 09:29 AM IST

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Amid a deadlock in the government's negotiations with protesting farmer unions, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a clutch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 yielded no positive result as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death. The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.

