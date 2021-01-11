Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

Supreme Court LIVE: Apex Court to hear multiple pleas on new farms laws and issues related to an agitation by farmers at Delhi borders

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the Supreme Court hearing today on a clutch of petitions challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones raising issues related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders. The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 didn't yield any positive outcome as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'. The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.