Supreme Court LIVE Updates: SC to hear pleas on farm laws, ongoing farmers' agitation at Delhi borders today

Supreme Court LIVE Updates: 8th round of talks between Centre and farmers unions yield no result
After the eighth round of talks, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar had said no decision could be reached as the farmer leaders did not present alternatives to their demand for the repeal of the laws. On Saturday, a farmers' body, Consortium of Indian Farmers Associations (CIFA), moved the top court in support of the three laws and sought impleadment in the matter. It said the laws are beneficial to farmers and will enable increased income and growth of agriculture. The apex court had earlier issued notice and sought the Centre's response on a batch of pleas against the three contentious farm laws -- the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.
Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Can the apex court adjourn the matter today?
The top court, which had observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers' protests, was told by the Centre on the last date of hearing that "healthy discussions" were going on between the government and the unions over all the issues and there was a good chance that both sides may come to a conclusion in the near future. The court had then assured the government of an adjournment on January 11 provided it urges so saying that the settlement through talks was a possibility. "We understand the situation and encourage consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday (January 11) if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process, it had said.
Supreme Court LIVE: Apex Court to hear multiple pleas on new farms laws and issues related to an agitation by farmers at Delhi borders
The eighth round of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions on January 7 didn't yield any positive outcome as the Centre ruled out repealing the contentious laws while the farmer leaders said they are ready to fight till death and their 'ghar waapsi' will happen only after 'law waapsi'. The Monday hearing on the pleas by a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde assumes significance as the Centre and the farmer leaders are scheduled to hold their next meeting on January 15.