Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, others on alleged hate speeches made in Haridwar, Delhi

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice from the Centre and others on a plea against hate speech targeting Muslims at a religious congregation in Haridwar. The plea sought preventive orders, similar "Dharam Sansads" are being organized in poll-bound states. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana issued notice on the plea filed by journalist Qurban Ali and former Patna High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash, who have sought a direction for an "independent, credible and impartial investigation" by an SIT into the incidents of alleged hate speeches.

The court has allowed petitioners to raise the issue before local authorities.

The court posted the matter for hearing after 10 days. The plea, which specifically referred to the alleged hate speeches delivered between the "17th and 19th of December 2021 at Haridwar and Delhi", has also sought compliance of the apex court's guidelines to deal with such speeches. One event was organised in Haridwar by Yati Narsinghanand and the other in Delhi by 'Hindu Yuva Vahini' allegedly "calling for genocide of members" of a community, it said.

With inputs from PTI