SC LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday the pleas relating to controversial farm laws and the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders. The apex court may take into account the matter of recusal of a member of the committee set up by it to resolve the impasse. The top court would also hear the plea of the central government, filed though the Delhi Police, seeking an injunction against the proposed tractor march or any other kind of protest by farmers that seeks to disrupt the gathering and celebrations of Republic Day on January 26.

The tenth round of talks between the government and the protesting farmer unions is scheduled on January 19. On the same day, the Supreme Court-appointed committee to resolve the impasse will hold its first meeting.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the three laws—the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act.

Enacted in September 2020, the government has presented these laws as major farm reforms aimed at increasing farmers' income, but the protesting farmers have raised concerns that these legislations would weaken the minimum support price (MSP) and "mandi" (wholesale market) systems and leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has maintained that these apprehensions are misplaced and has ruled out a repeal of the laws.

CJI Bobde observes: We can't decide who gets to enter the city and who doesn't. Issue of processing farmers is an issue for the police to manage. Police may invoke all its powers to decide and see if farmers can be allowed inside. Allowing farmers inside the city is a law an order issue. The Centre does not need SC to remind it of its powers.

