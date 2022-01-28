Supreme Court stays winding up order against SpiceJet for 3 weeks, warns airline that it can't run away from dues

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday allowed interim protection to Spice Jet, by staying the winding-up order against the airline. However, the court granted interim relief after warning the airline that the court won't be shy of winding up the company if it runs from paying dues.

SpiceJet had moved to the top court of the country after Madras High Court had rejected the airline's petition and directed for winding up of the company. Credit Suisse had moved the Madras HC citing unpaid dues of $24 million.

Importantly, the SC clarified that it was not an indefinite stay on the winding-up order. The SC, in its order, directed that the stay would be operational for a limited period of three weeks.

The court decided to allow the relief to SpiceJet after the airline assured that it was in talks with Credit Suisse to resolve the issue. The airline had asked for three weeks' time to settle the payment dispute.

The SC also made stern observations against the airline for not discharging the dues. The court questioned Harish Salve, the SpiceJet counsel if the Airline wanted to pay dues or shut shop. The court also observed that not paying dues was no way of running an airline.

The Chief Justice of India, who was heading the bench, observed, "SpiceJet can't claim to be a busy airline, and walk away from the liabilities. If SpiceJet does not want to honor dues, we will go ahead and liquidate the company."

Meanwhile, Credit Suisse argued that while it was not opposed to SpiceJet seeking time to resolve the issue, it hope that any resolution from SpiceJet would see more money being put on the table. The counsel for Credit Suisse noted that the settlement offer that SpiceJet had currently made was not even worth mentioning before the Supreme Court.