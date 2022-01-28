Supreme Court grants 3 weeks to SpiceJet to resolve financial dispute with Credit Suisse

The Supreme Court on Friday granted three weeks' time to SpiceJet to resolve its financial dispute with Swiss firm Credit Suisse AG.

The apex court has stayed a Madras High Court verdict against SpiceJet permitting winding-up petition and directing the official liquidator to take over the assets of the low-cost airline.

"The Supreme Court has today stayed the Madras High Court order against SpiceJet to facilitate settlement between SpiceJet and Credit Suisse. Both Parties are already in advanced discussions to settle the matter," said a SpiceJet Spokesperson.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Harish Salve that SpiceJet would try to resolve the issue with the Swiss firm.

Senior counsel Harish Salve sought three weeks' time for trying to resolve the matter and K V Vishwanathan, appearing for the Swiss firm, agreed to the adjournment.

SpiceJet has rushed to the top court against the January 11 high court order of a division bench upholding a recent verdict of a single-judge bench ordering its winding up and directing the official liquidator attached to the high court to take over the assets.

Credit Suisse AG had moved the single-judge bench of the high court alleging that SpiceJet failed to honour its commitment to pay the bills for more than $24 million raised by it toward maintenance, repairing, and overhauling of the aircraft engines and components.

