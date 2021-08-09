Supreme Court dismisses plea by Amazon, Flipkart against CCI probe

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the pleas by e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart against the Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe.

Refusing to interfere with the Karnataka High Court order, the apex court allowed the CCI probe to continue, giving four more weeks to the two e-commerce majors to respond to the regulatory agency's questions.

The SC observed that both Amazon and Flipkart must submit to the investigation, while adding that we expect big organisations should volunteer for enquiry or investigation.

"You don't even want an enquiry," the SC observed.

Amazon and Flipkart had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court order of July 23 wherein it dismissed their petitions against the CCI probe.

Earlier, the two e-commerce companies had filed a writ appeal in June against the Karnataka High Court order allowing the CCI probe.

Karnataka High Court on June 11 had dismissed the petitions by the eCommerce players, over a year-and-a-half after giving the companies an interim stay on the CCI probe.

The competition watchdog had, on January 13, 2020, ordered a probe against Amazon, Flipkart on alleged anti-competitive practices on a case filed by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh under Section 3 of Competition Act.

Section 3 of the Act deals with anti-competitive agreements, and the Delhi-based association had alleged that both Amazon and Flipkart were indulging in exclusive arrangements with smartphone makers, preferential treatment to some sellers, and deep discounting.