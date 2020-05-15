Supreme Court directs for no coercive action against MSMEs unable to pay full salaries

The Supreme Court on Friday intervened and protected small enterprises, directing that no coercive action should be taken in case of failure to pay full salaries. It is noteworthy that more than a dozen pleas were filed by MSMEs in this regard.

The SC was hearing a host of pleas by MSMEs, which had challenged the March 29 order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The MHA had directed all private companies to pay full wages to workers for the period of the lockdown. The MHA order had also warned that failure to pay full wages, will invite action under the Disaster Management Act.

The pleas before the top court had raised the issue that the lockdown had resulted in a total stalling of production, movement of goods, sales, and revenue. The plea had claimed that under these circumstances when the industry was grounded, it was virtually impossible to continue to pay full wages despite no work being done.

The pleas in the top court had also sought protection from any action. The pleas had argued that not only are small enterprises going out of work but now they were faced with prospects of penal action under the DMA Act for being unable to pay salaries. They argued that the govt needed to assure that small business are subject to prosecution.

Their concerns appeared to resonate with the SC, which questioned the Centre on how small industries could be expected to continue paying full wages when they were not earning anything. The SC urged the govt to find a solution noting that these circumstances would push small enterprises into bankruptcies.

The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre submitted that the Govt was engaged in a serious discussion on the issue. The case will now be heard next week.