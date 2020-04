The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to intervene in the ongoing Karnataka-Kerala blockade along National Highway 66. The order comes even as the apex court ruled that it was in favour of an amicable resolution to the ongoing crisis between the two states surrounding Karntaka’s closure of its state border with Kerala, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka had sealed its state border with Kerala's northernmost district of Kasargod in the wake of the 21-day lockdown and escalating COVID-19 cases in Left Front ruled state.

Subsequently, ambulances carrying patients from Kasargod were not able to pass over to Mangaluru, to access hospitals in the district. A total of six patients have reportedly died, on account of the blockade.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justices Nageswara Rao and Deepak Gupta directed the union health secretary to meet with health secretaries of both states, to arrive at an amicable resolution, one that would help patients seeking treatment.

"We direct the Union of India and the States of Karnataka and Kerala to confer immediately and formulate the parameters for passage of patients for urgent medical treatment at the interstate border at Talapadi," the order read.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court directed the Centre to re-open the state border in the interest of letting ambulances pass.

The Karnataka government challenged the order in the Supreme Court. Its petition stated that opening the border would hamper the state’s efforts to contain COVID-19 since Kasargod is a well-known hotspot.