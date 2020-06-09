Supreme Court directs all migrant workers be transported back to villages in 15 days

The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered its judgment in the suo-moto proceedings on migrant workers, directing for all labourers to be transported back to their respective villages in 15 days, starting today.

The SC had taken up the issue of migrant workers on the 63rd day of the lockdown amidst wide reportage in the media on the distressed situation of many such workers. This came after the apex court had taken up the issue of the migrant workers on March 31, and had recorded in its order that it was “satisfied” with the measures being taken by the Centre.

The SC has, now, further directed that the receiving state shall take measures for skill mapping and for providing employment opportunities to the returning workers. As per the Centre, the states of UP and Bihar account for 80 percent of the workers choosing to return home.

The SC has also directed State to ensure that the process of identification of migrant workers begins. SC has directed the registration of all migrant workers.

After concerns were raised about stranded migrant workers being charged for violating lockdown, the SC has directed that authorities should consider withdrawal of cases against migrant workers.

Meanwhile, the only direction to the Centre is to provide trains within 24 hours of a state government’s request, for transporting migrant workers.

These directions come over and above the interim directions issued. In its interim order, SC had directed that no fare shall be charged from the migrant workers and that the fare would be split between the states.

It is noteworthy that SC had also directed states to provide food and shelter for all stranded migrant workers, waiting to be transported back. Further it had directed states for shipping those workers found walking home, to shelter homes, and eventually to their respective villages.

The Railways had been directed by SC to provide food packets to migrant workers, over the course of the journey.