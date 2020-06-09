  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Healthcare

Supreme Court directs all migrant workers be transported back to villages in 15 days

Updated : June 09, 2020 01:07 PM IST

The states of UP and Bihar account for 80 percent of the workers choosing to return home.
The SC had taken up the issue of migrant workers on the 63rd day of the lockdown.
Supreme Court directs all migrant workers be transported back to villages in 15 days

You May Also Like

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Restarting India: Here's what unlock 1.0 means for the auto industry, according to Rajiv Bajaj

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1: Most shopping malls reopen to enthusiastic response in Kolkata

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Unlock 1.0 Delhi: Few malls open, more to follow this week; shoppers stay away despite extensive safety measures

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement