Finance Supreme Court defers hearing in interest waiver case to Oct 5: Here are the key points Updated : September 28, 2020 05:16 PM IST The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the case on the extension of the loan moratorium and waiver of the interest on interest till October 5. In September 2020, the Mehrishi committee had suggested that the government bear the burden of the interest waiver and not the banks. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.