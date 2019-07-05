Business
Supreme Court convicts 12 persons in Haren Pandya murder case
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:22 PM IST
According to the CBI, Pandya was killed to avenge the 2002 communal riots in the state.
Pandya was shot dead in Ahmedabad on March 26, 2003.
A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra upheld the Gujarat trial court verdict.
