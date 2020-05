The Supreme Court on Friday protected activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan from possible arrest by directing that no coercive action be taken against him in the FIR against him for hurting Hindu sentiments.

On March 28, Bhsuhan had tweeted – “As crores starve & walk hundreds of miles home due to forced lockdown, our heartless ministers celebrate consuming & feeding the opium of Ramayana & Mahabharata to the people”.

In response to this tweet, an FIR had been registered in Rajkot in Gujarat. The FIR had been filed by retired army official, Jaydev Joshi. In his complaint, he had alleged Bhushan had hurt Hindu sentiments. The FIR, in turn, was registered under section 295A and section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 295A of the IPC deals with offences of outraging religious feelings or insulting a religion. Section 505 of the IPC deals with public mischief by disturbing public tranquility.

Bhushan had argued that none of the alleged offences had been made out. He also argued that he had been assured, under the constitution, the fundamental right of free speech.