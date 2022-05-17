Cross
  • Supreme Court Collegium recommends elevation of five judges as HC chief justices

PTI
The Supreme Court Collegium, led by Chief Justice N V Ramana, suggested that five judges be appointed as chief justices of different high courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana on Tuesday recommended the elevation of five judges as chief justices of various high courts.
The collegium, in a meeting held on Tuesday, took the decision and the resolution was uploaded on the apex court's website.
The names recommended for elevation are Justices Vipin Sanghi (from Delhi HC to Uttarakhand HC ), Amjad A Sayed (from Bombay HC to Himachal Pradesh HC ), S S Shinde (from Bombay HC to Rajasthan HC), Rashmin M Chhaya (from Gujarat HC to Gauhati HC) and Ujjal Bhuyan, presently a judge in the Telangana HC, to be elevated as Chief justice.
Besides this, the Collegium has also recommended the transfer of Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the Telangana HC, to Delhi HC. Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member collegium which takes decisions concerning high court judges.
