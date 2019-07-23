Legal
Supreme Court cancels registration, lease of Amrapali group
Updated : July 23, 2019 12:05 PM IST
A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and U U Lalit appointed the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete all the pending projects of the Amrapali group.
The bench also appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the court receiver in whom the rights of all the Amrapali properties will be vested after the cancellation of lease.
It directed the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the alleged money laundering by Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma and other directors and senior officials of the group.
