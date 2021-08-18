Supreme Court allows women to take NDA exam, slams army for ‘gender discrimination’

The Supreme Court on August 18 passed an interim order allowing women to appear for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5 this year and also called out the gender discriminating policy of the Centre.

As the Army submitted that it is a policy decision to not allow women candidates to take the NDA exam, the court said, “this policy decision is based on "gender discrimination," news agency ANI reported.

The apex court has ruled that admissions will be subject to its final orders.

A division bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by lawyer Kush Kalra seeking permission for women candidates to appear for the NDA exam . The petitioner has claimed that denying the opportunity to eligible women candidates to join NDA is in violation of Articles 14, 15, 16, and 19 of the Constitution of India.

He pointed to the Supreme Court’s landmark verdict last February that allowed women officers in the Army to be granted permanent commission and command postings.

The Centre, meanwhile, told the court on August 17 that women are being granted equal opportunity in the armed forces and there is no violation of any fundamental right, according to reports.