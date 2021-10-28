Supreme Court allows NTA to declare results of NEET-UG 2021

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduates (NEET-UG) 2021

The apex court has also put a stay on the Bombay High Court order which had directed the NTA to hold the declaration of results.

Earlier this month, the top court had refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the NEET-UG on the ground that the examination was not conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The court dismissed the plea saying that cancellation of the exam cannot be at the cost of lakhs of students.

The NEET exam was held on September 12 and over 95 percent of registered candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam at over 3,800 centres across the country.

A record 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET this year. The test was conducted in 13 languages -- Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu and English.

The uniform entrance examination is for admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, and other undergraduate medical courses in approved medical, dental, AYUSH and other institutions.