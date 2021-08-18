Supreme Court agrees to hear plea by broadcasters challenging TRAI regulations prescribing channel price

The application was made by about 40 broadcasters. The main issue raised before the top court was that of the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) by TRAI which prescribed lower rates, lower prices to be charged by channels. This limited the maneuverability available to broadcasters in terms of pricing is also a contention

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the plea by broadcasters challenging TRAI (telecom regulator) regulations prescribing channel price. Importantly, no interim stay has been granted. The NTO, tariff order continues to remain in force.

The application was made by about 40 broadcasters. The main issue raised before the top court was that of the new tariff order (NTO 2.0) by TRAI which prescribed lower rates, lower prices to be charged by channels. This limited the maneuverability available to broadcasters in terms of pricing is also a contention

The broadcasters have raised the question that this affects the freedom of speech and expression and affects the movement of market forces. According to them, the market forces should be the ones to determine such pricing.

However, TRAI has argued that this is being done in the interest of consumers and that there are millions of consumers on one hand and only 40 broadcasters on the other. That was the rationale that was extended before the apex court at this stage.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear the broadcasters’ applications and has also issued a notice to the TRAI to defend its tariff order next week.

Tariff order impact

In their analysis, Elara Capital indicates that reduced and restricting pricing will lower the ARPUs (average revenue per user). Elara expects a negative impact of almost 8-9 percent due to this lower pricing.

The negative impact of new tariff order 2.0 is highest for Star, whose bouquet pricing had the highest discount factor and lowest for Sun TV, whose discount of bouquet versus ala carte is already at very low levels. It is low to moderately negative for Zee Entertainment.

Zee, as well as Sun TV both, spoke about this issue post their quarter one earnings and Zee told CNBC-TV that the NTO 2.0 keeps prices lower and some disruptions are expected due to this for the next two to three quarters.

Sun TV in their conference call called off its double-digit subscription income growth guidance due to uncertainty but the management is not expecting a major pricing related impact on revenues. However, they are expecting subscription revenues to grow once clarity comes through.