Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench is expected to give its verdict on Tuesday on the Department of Telecom's plea to allow a staggered payment timeline to telecom companies to pay their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. While the DoT has sought 20 years, telcos such as Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices have asked for a 7-15 years timeline. Apart from the AGR dues, the apex court is also expected to pronounce its ruling on whether the spectrum can be transferred, assigned or sold under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) process. The third key aspect from today's SC ruling could be on additional liabilities, if any, on Reliance Jio, Airtel for past dues of RCom, Videocon and Aircel under the various spectrum sharing deals between these companies.

On Staggered Timeline: The SC allows 10 years to telcos for the payment of AGR dues.

SC Judgment: Agree that whether spectrum sale can be allowed under IBC us to be decided by NCLT. Have requested NCLT to decide as per law.

Agree that whether spectrum sale can be allowed under IBC us to be decided by NCLT. Have requested NCLT to decide as per law. Justice Arun Mishra, other justices and lawyers assemble for the AGR dues case.

Here’s how much telcos owe to DoT in AGR dues: As per the DoT assessment, the total amount due by top telecom operators was Rs 1.19 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel owed Rs 43,989 crore, Vodafone Idea (Rs 58254 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Rs 16,798 crore). Dues for insolvent companies were also identified. As per the assessment, telecom companies that have now gone bankrupt had dues of about Rs 40,000 crore. As per the assessment, Aircel dues stand at Rs 12,289 crore, Videocon at Rs 1,376 and Reliance Communications at Rs 25,199 crore.

The self-assessment conundrum: Between October 2019 and now, a lot has transpired. After the SC verdict, telcos went through a self-assessment and found that they owed half of what the DoT had sought. As per the self-assessment done by Bharti Airtel, it claimed it owned Rs 13,004 crore, Vodafone Idea said it owed Rs 21,533 crore and Tata Teleservices said it owned Rs 2,197 crore. The DoT accepted the self-assessment and moved the Supreme Court to allow (1) The admission of the self-assessed amount and (2) Payment of the amount over a staggered period of 20 years. However, in early March the SC bench slammed the DoT for even considering it. Justice Mishra made some tough comments during the hearing and said, "This is sheer fraud taking place in the face of this court. Grossest contempt has already been observed during the hearing. We will summon the DoT officials responsible for self-assessment. We would neither spare DoT nor telecom companies," Justice Mishra said. The court, however, agreed to consider the plea of staggered payment of dues.

