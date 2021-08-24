Supreme Court LIVE Updates: Hearing begins in Bharti Airtel's plea against payment of Videocon's AGR dues

Supreme Court AGR dues case LIVE Updates: The apex court on Tuesday (August 24) will hear a fresh plea by telecom major Bharti Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's (VTL) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. Stay tuned with live updates:
Justice Rao TO SG Mehta: We have made it clear we will not review but will give liberty to approach TDSAT. Other issue is to hold your hand for another week to or so till they approach TDSAT
Divan: Please see the Government’s letter to Videocon and it was reiterated that dues were to be paid by them. Consistent understanding till 1st September order was that they were liable.
Divan: Both para 11 of guidelines, clarification in OM makes it crystal clear that before the agreement it is the liability of the seller and these AGR dues were a known liability.
Justice L Nageswara Rao: We are making one thing clear that we will no review the judgment. Do you want us to change the wording in order from buyer to seller?
Shyam Divan for Bharti Airtel to Supreme Court – Spectrum Trading guidelines dictate that Videocon should have cleared all dues prior to concluding of any agreement for spectrum trading.
Alert - In 2016, Videocon had traded its entire spectrum of 30Mhz to Airtel.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel shares trade marginally lower
Bharti Airtel shares traded marginally lower in late afternoon deals on Tuesday, having fluctuated within a narrow range around the flatline earlier in the day. At 3:17 pm, Airtel was down 0.47 percent at Rs 619.65 apiece on BSE, underperforming the headline Sensex index, which was up 0.73 percent.
Shyam Divan for Bharti Airtel to Supreme Court: On Aug 17, received the letter, from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the payment of Videocon’s dues. The DoT letter warned that the failure to make the payment will result in the invocation of our bank guarantees.
Finally, it starts as the AGR bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Rao assembles.
While looks like there is a small delay before the hearing starts in the case, here are some op-eds worth reading on the issue.
Hearing to begin shortly.
A bench headed by Justice LN Rao to consider Bharti Airtel plea seeking relief from paying Videocon's AGR dues.
DoT is threatening to encash Bharti Airtel's Bank Guarantees to recover dues.
Bharti Airtel to seek protection from encashment of Bank Guarantees.
Videocon's AGR dues claimed by DoT - Rs 1,376 crore.
Videocon dues: Rs 1,376 crore
Earlier, the department of telecom (DoT) had raised a demand to recover Rs 1,376 crore of Videocon’s dues from Airtel, which the latter has declined to pay. According to the New Telecom Policy 1999, telecom licensees are required to share a percentage of their AGR with the government as an annual licence fee (LF).
Note: The 1999 policy came after operators made representation to Centre for relief against steep licence fee, which they had consistently defaulted since 1994 and an option to licensees to migrate from fixed licence fee to revenue sharing fee was made applicable in the year 1999.
For starters, let's prep you up about the case...
Airtel will argue against the encashment of bank guarantees with respect to Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's dues. Videocon had sold rights to use spectrum in the 1,800 MHz band in six circles — Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, UP (East) and UP (West) — to the Sunil Mittal-led company in 2016 for Rs 4,428 crore. The aforesaid spectrum is valid up to December 18, 2032.
Good afternoon readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live blog on the Supreme Court's hearing on Bharti Airtel's plea today. The apex court hearing will begin at 3 pm on a fresh plea by telecom major Bharti Airtel against payment of defunct telecom company Videocon Telecommunications Ltd's (VTL) adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.