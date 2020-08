The Supreme Court on Monday will resume hearing on the issue of adjusted gross revenue dues from telecom companies. The three-judge SC bench led by Justice Arun Mishra had on Friday asked the government, Reliance Jio and RCom resolution professional to place on record necessary documents to ascertain who would be liable for the AGR dues of RCom. Furthermore, it asked for details of the spectrum sharing agreements entered into by all insolvent companies.

During Friday's hearing, the apex court bench asked, "when the sovereign right is transferred for using spectrum, can dues arising be subservient to dues claimed by secured creditors Dues arising out of the use of natural, public resources cannot be merely operational dues, a matter of public money."

Meanwhile, the wait for the time frame for a staggered repayment of telecom companies' AGR dues continues.