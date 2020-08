The Supreme Court is currently hearing the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telecom companies. On Tuesday, the apex court heard arguments largely from Harish Salve, the counsel for both Reliance Jio as well as the Committee of Creditors (CoC) led by the SBI pertaining to the sale of the spectrum by the insolvent companies RCom and Aircel.

Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: If spectrum sale not allowed, R.Com will find itself going into liquidation, won't help anyone.

Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: No question of the sale of the spectrum without DoT nod. Even resolution applicant states that the plan involves the sale of the right to use spectrum, only subject to DoT approval. Issue of deciding on the spectrum sale, as per guidelines, should be left to it.

SC observes: The sale of the spectrum is allowed under trading guidelines. But how can spectrum be sold under IBC, all resolution transactions must be as per IBC. The guidelines provide that dues need to be taken care of before the sale of the spectrum being allowed. But IBC has relegated the govt dues to only operational creditors, behind banks. In such a scenario, how will prior dues be paid, as required by guidelines.

Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: DoT had refused to grant nod to Jio-R.Com spectrum sale agreement, despite TDSAT judgment in favour of R.Com. Not the right stage for SC to decide the issue of sale of the spectrum. The issue of the sale of the spectrum is to be decided by the DoT. Even possible for UVARC to back out of bid with DoT now saying that the spectrum sale can't be allowed under IBC.

Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: Spectrum can be sold only with the DoT nod, as per guidelines. It is premature for the courts to decide if the spectrum can be sold; the SC should not trouble itself. If the resolution plan succeeds, DoT will decide on the sale of the spectrum at that stage, let the govt decide the issue.

Spectrum can be sold only with the DoT nod, as per guidelines. It is premature for the courts to decide if the spectrum can be sold; the SC should not trouble itself. If the resolution plan succeeds, DoT will decide on the sale of the spectrum at that stage, let the govt decide the issue. Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: Not seeking to sell the spectrum, but only looking to transfer the right to use. The relationship between telco and the govt is akin to the relationship between the landlord and lessor of the property.

SC observes: You can only sell what is in your possession. If telcos only have a right to use and don't own the spectrum, how can they sell?

Harish Salve for R.Com COC to SC: Nobody's case that spectrum is owned by anyone else other than the govt. License merely transfers the right to use, that right involves payments. Spectrum is recorded as an asset, by virtue of having been purchased in an auction. Telcos own the right to use the spectrum, an extremely valuable right of the telcos.

Nobody's case that spectrum is owned by anyone else other than the govt. License merely transfers the right to use, that right involves payments. Spectrum is recorded as an asset, by virtue of having been purchased in an auction. Telcos own the right to use the spectrum, an extremely valuable right of the telcos. Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court assembles and begins hearing the AGR case, CNBC-TV18's Ashmit Kumar reports. Harish Salve starts addressing the bench. "I was apprising your lordships about how the proceedings were restored once they were quashed by the Supreme Court. I have checked that position & have got the orders," Salve briefs the bench.

Harish Salve, appearing for Jio and R.Com COC, will address the court on two issues: First, Reliance Jio has fully paid AGR dues . The payment of Rs 195 crore as AGR dues, is not in dispute. The payment of Rs 195 cr, includes the shared spectrum with R.Com. Second, the issue of the sale of the spectrum under IBC . Spectrum can be sold under trading guidelines. On sale under IBC - the successful resolution applicant (UVARC) will move DOT to seek nod for sale of R.Com Spectrum - Only at that stage should the DOT crystallize a formal position. Third, there remains no clarity yet on staggered payment.

Yesterday, Supreme Court was informed by Senior Advocate Harish Salve that Reliance Jio had already paid Rs 195 crore AGR dues and that if there were any remaining dues, if at all, they would be paid by Jio as well.

Meanwhile, earlier the NCLT Mumbai adjourned Reliance Communications' resolution plan hearing to Friday, August 21.

Meanwhile, earlier the NCLT Mumbai adjourned Reliance Communications' resolution plan hearing to Friday, August 21.