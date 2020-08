Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench on Friday will resume hearing in the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telecom companies. The apex court has has estimated AGR dues of Rs 40,000 crore for telcos under insolvency. The court may also give clarity on the staggered payment schedule on the government's petition to allow telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the AGR over a period of the 20-year period. On July 20, the apex court had reserved its order while that there is "no going back" on the DoT demand on the AGR issues and it will only consider the timeline. The AGR dues relate to an apex court ruling on October 24 last year when it upheld the government's broader definition of AGR, on which it calculates various levies like spectrum usage charges and license fees.

On Monday, adjourning the hearing for today, the Supreme Court had asked the governemnt to come prepared with a plan for recovery of dues from telcos under insolvency. Before that the apex court said it wanted to go into the cause of initiation of insolvency for the telecom companies under the IBC. Justice Mishra said, "We want an understanding of their outstanding liabilities, urgency in pushing for insolvency."

Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench comprising of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah to hear the case at 3 pm today.