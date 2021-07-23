Supreme Court AGR case LIVE updates: Bench rejects plea for recomputation; Vodafone Idea shares in tailspin

Supreme Court AGR case LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce judgment on Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea's plea seeking recomputation of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues at 10:30 am today. On July 19, the Supreme Court heard pleas from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea as well as Tata Tele seeking a correction of an error in the AGR dues. The apex court reserved the order.Stay tuned with live updates
AGR Verdict | Banks' exposure to Vodafone Idea becomes important after Supreme Court dismisses the application for recomputation of AGR dues
SC dismisses plea by Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea, seeking correction of arithmetic errors in AGR demand
Stocks Updates: Vodafone Idea dips 10%, Bharti Airtel trades lower as Supreme Court rejects plea seeking correction of arithmetic errors in AGR demand.
Just In | Supreme Court dismisses plea by Bharti Airtel, Voda Idesa seeking correction of arithmetic errors in AGR demand
The Supreme Court had previously observed that on three occasions the apex court had held that there is no room for recomputation of AGR demand.
Bharti Airtel -
Total Demand - 43980cr
Self Assessmemt - 13004cr
Paid - 18004cr
Vi -
Total Demand - 58254cr
Self Assessment - 21533cr
Paid - 7854cr.
Tata Tele -
Total Demand - 16798cr
Self Assessment - 2197cr
Paid - 4197cr
AGR Case -
SC to pronounce judgment on Airtel, Voda-Idea plea seeking recomputation of AGR dues.
Voda Idea claimed that it is about to go under, cited dues of 1.8 lakh cr, sought correction of arithmetic errors.
Bharti Airtel claimed duplication, unaccounted payments, disallowed deductions.
Solicitor General had informed SC that DOT had not shared any instructions on allowing correction of errors.
SC had observed that previously on three occasions the court held that AGR demand cant be recomputed.
SC had reserved orders on Airtel, Voda-Idea on July 19
What is AGR?
AGR is a fee-sharing mechanism between the government and the telcos who shifted to the 'revenue-sharing fee' model in 1999, from the 'fixed license fee' model. In this course, telcos are supposed to share a percentage of AGR with the government.
Vodafone Idea exposure for banking sector
Vodafone has raised concerns on its ability to continue as a going concern
Total net debt at FY21 end stands at Rs 1.8 lakh crores
Total AGR dues as assessed by DOTs est at Rs 58254 cr; to be paid in 10 annual installments starting FY22
Highest exposure, as % of the book, is of IDFC First Bank, YES Bank and IndusInd Bank
Lowest exposure is of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank & ICICI Bank
Here are the key highlights from the case on July 19:
AGR Case –
Voda-Idea claims its about to go under, joins Airtel plea in seeking correction of accounting errors in AGR demand.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informs that he has not received any instructions from DOT on allowing correction of errors.
SC observes that it has said not just once, but twice and thrice that AGR demand can’t be recomputed.
SC reserves order on Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea plea seeking correction of errors in AGR demand.
Voda Idea to SC -
Figure is not cast in stone, SC has power to correct arithmetic error.
My dues are 58,000cr, we are about to go under, Our debts are 1.8 lakh crores.
Let’s us place our calculations before DOT, let DOT take a call.
Bharti Airtel to SC –
In computation of AGR dues there are cases of duplication, payments made not accounted for.
Purely by oversight certain permissible deductions have also not been allowed
Only asking for these issues, errors to be considered by DOT.
Don’t want to pay thousands of crores on account of these errors.
Tata to SC –
But like any tax or fee, AGR has to be in accordance with law.
Judgment prohibits only re-assessment, SC has not barred rectification of calculative errors.
On July 19, the Supreme Court heard pleas from Bharti Airtel, Vodafone-Idea as well as Tata Tele seeking a correction of an error in the AGR dues. The apex court reserved the order.
Vodafone-Idea's fund raising plan of Rs 25,000 crore hinges on AGR clarity and it's important from a cash flow management point of view because they have dues that are linked to the AGR payment as well as spectrum obligation which is due from next year March-April. Therefore, it’s a crucial verdict and will lift a longstanding overhang on the incumbent players.
