Justice Arun Mishra-led Supreme Court bench on Monday is hearing arguments on the government's petition to allow telecom companies such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a period of the 20-year period at 2 pm later in the day. The AGR dues relate to an apex court ruling on October 24 last year when it upheld the government's broader definition of AGR, on which it calculates various levies like spectrum usage charges and license fees.

SG to SC: As per us DoT, Airtel owes a sum of Rs 43, 780 crore. He further added, "Airtel paid Rs 18,004 crore, balance is Rs 25,976 crore. Vodafone paid Rs 7,854 crore, balance is Rs 50,399 crore. Tata paid Rs 4,197 crore, balance is Rs 12,601 crore.

SC to Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Airtel): Don’t try to reopen the case, all dues are included in the AGR judgment. No room available for adjustment of dues payable by Airtel.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi for Airtel: “Have paid Rs 18,000 crore after SC order, 60 percent of the total dues paid by all telcos combined, so far. Have Rs 21,000 crore of dues still payable towards license fee dues as per AGR judgment. The govt has wrongly sought Rs 43, 000 crore of dues, it includes SUC (spectrum usage charge) as well.” “SUC dues are not a part of the AGR dues, only license fee dues are a part,” Singhvi adds.

Kapil Sibal for Hughes: Have paid Rs 28 crore, Rs 126 crore of balance demand is outstanding. The govt has bank guarantees worth Rs 69 crore available with them; the govt can encash it if required. We can discharge the balance dues with time allowed. We are ready to discharge, just need some time.

Mukul Rohatgi for Vodafone: "Not seeking re-calculation, not revisiting the demand. SC has made it clear, we will rely on the demands issued by DoT."

#AGRCase | SC says made it clear that there is no room for self-assessment; otherwise we will have to draw serious contempt against everyone pic.twitter.com/82sFUx4joJ — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) July 20, 2020

SG says No confusion about the SC Order. No room for re-assessment will be allowed. Have not submitted anything to suggest re-calculation. There is no confusion in the DoT.

SC observes: There seems to be communication between govt to allow room for re-calculation. How is Vodafone claiming payable dues to be lower by Rs 20,000 crore from the dues cited in our judgment?

Solicitor General (Trying to interject angry judges): It is not happening, the court has misunderstood the facts. No such move to dilute the SC judgment is being allowed.

Supreme Court: It seems the DoT is allowing room for self-assessment. Who in the government has the temerity to do this? No one has the authority to overturn our orders. You don’t know me, I will despatch people to jail from here.

SC observes: We want to make clear again that there is no space for self-assessment. Otherwise, we will have to draw serious contempt against everyone. We made it clear that there is no room for self-assessment. This would a violation of our orders, we will be compelled to take action.

Otherwise, we will have to draw serious contempt against everyone. We made it clear that there is no room for self-assessment. This would a violation of our orders, we will be compelled to take action. Mukul Rohatgi for Vodafone: Will honour the judgement and the AGR dues sought from us.

SC observes: You are showing such a black picture, how are we supposed to see any light? Voda needs to secure AGR dues payable.

16/n SC Observes - Of the 8000cr you paid 1000cr just this last weekend. Very difficult to rely on Voda. Who is the kingpin? Who is managing Voda? — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) July 20, 2020

Mukul Rohatgi for Voda: No dispute that Voda is owed GST refund of about Rs 8,000 crore. That refund may be retained by the government with respect to the AGR dues. Have now paid Rs 8, 000 crore towards the AGR dues.

SC Observes (For Voda): With so many losses, how are we to rely on you? You are making the decision more difficult for us. How should we secure AGR dues payable by Voda? Voda has conceded that no bank is prepared to lend it money.

With so many losses, how are we to rely on you? You are making the decision more difficult for us. How should we secure AGR dues payable by Voda? Voda has conceded that no bank is prepared to lend it money. Mukul Rohatgi for Voda: Had not provided earlier because we had won earlier in TDSAT. Made provisions in the previous fiscal for about Rs 38,000 crore.

The Supreme Court to Vodafone: Did Vodafone ensure provisioning for AGR liabilities? Demands had been raised by the DOT, why not provided for by Voda?

Did Vodafone ensure provisioning for AGR liabilities? Demands had been raised by the DOT, why not provided for by Voda? Mukul Rohatgi for Vodafone Idea: The bulk of revenues have been committed to expenses such as tax, levies, costs. Total revenues over 10 years were Rs 6.27 lakh crores, out of which Rs 4.95 lakh crore was spent on expenses. Accounting for other expenses, losses come to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Mukul Rohtagi complains, in a lighter vein, that Abishek Manu Singhvi's audio was on and that he could hear Raj HC proceedings in which Abhishek Manu Singhvi was appearing in the Sachin Pilot case.

Making Vodafone Idea's case for staggered payments, Mukul Rohatgi said, " Several columns indicate profit and loss. My lords take note that 2010-11 revenue is Rs 43000 crore while expenditure is Rs 36000 crore. There are also other expenses mentioned in the table of the affidavit. Net loss of Rs 2,857 crore in the first year and so on."

Justice Arun Mishra-led 3 judge bench assembles and logs in for the AGR case virtual hearing. Mukul Rohatgi will be appearing for Vodafone Idea. The counsel tells the court that "we have submitted financial documents like income tax returns."

Three-Judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra yet to log in for AGR hearing.

7/n Three Judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra yet to join. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta yet to log in for Centre. As per SC website, AGR hearing was scheduled for 02.00pm. Technical Glitches? Wait continues... — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) July 20, 2020

Some technical issues delaying the virtual hearing for AGR dues. Judges are yet to join the virtual proceedings. Lawyers for telcos have logged in for virtual hearing.

Arvind Datar, Kapil Sibal, Ramji Srinivasan also join virtual hearing. Wait for 3 judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra continues.

The Systems Team of the Supreme Court routing in lawyers for telecom companies, the government for virtual hearing. Mukul Rohatgi for Vodafone Idea has logged in. Waiting for Judges to join. The 3-Judge bench headed by Justice Mishra to begin hearing shortly.

The Supreme Court will shortly hear a plea by the Department of Telecommunications for staggered payment of AGR Dues by Telecom companies. On June 11, the bench had directed the telecom companies to file affidavits explaining the time needed by them to clear the dues on account of the AGR verdict and also pulled up the Centre for ‘misusing’ its October 2019 verdict by levying dues on PSU’s. On June 18, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S. Abdul Nazeer & MR Shah had directed the telecom Companies to file their audited balance sheets of 10 years before Court.

You can also follow all the latest updates on CNBC-TV18's live thread on twitter.

Stand By - AGR hearing in SC to begin shortly. SC to decide on allowing telcos staggered payment over 20 years. Watch this space for live updates. @CNBCTV18Live pic.twitter.com/NNGHHXSetR — Ashmit Kumar (@AshmitTejKumar) July 20, 2020