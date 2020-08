The Supreme Court on Monday resumed hearing on the issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues from telecom companies. During Friday's hearing, the main point of the arguments centered around the spectrum as an asset for the telecom companies, its sale and related rights. Earlier on Thursday, the apex court expressed concern that almost all of the dues from telcos could be wiped out under the ongoing IBC process.

Kapil Sibal for Airtel to SC: Videocon entered IBC on June 2018, AGR judgment came from SC in Oct 2019. In May 2016, traded 1800MHz Videocon spectrum in 6 circles, no demands were raised by DOT for shared spectrum

Videocon entered IBC on June 2018, AGR judgment came from SC in Oct 2019. In May 2016, traded 1800MHz Videocon spectrum in 6 circles, no demands were raised by DOT for shared spectrum Kapil Sibal for Airtel to SC: Aircel—Airtel spectrum traded in June 2016. Airtel paid the entire price upfront, purchased it in the auction. No claim against Airtel, no demand raised by DoT.

Aircel—Airtel spectrum traded in June 2016. Airtel paid the entire price upfront, purchased it in the auction. No claim against Airtel, no demand raised by DoT. Ranjit Kumar for Aircel COC to SC: Telcos don't have cash reserves that they can purchase spectrum, operate without banks. The economy will face negative consequences if the spectrum sale under IBC is not allowed.

Telcos don't have cash reserves that they can purchase spectrum, operate without banks. The economy will face negative consequences if the spectrum sale under IBC is not allowed. Ranjit Kumar for Aircel COC to SC: License agreement, certified by President, recognises Spectrum as a security. If the spectrum is not recognised as a security that can be monetised, why would banks lend a single rupee to telcos?

License agreement, certified by President, recognises Spectrum as a security. If the spectrum is not recognised as a security that can be monetised, why would banks lend a single rupee to telcos? Ranjit Kumar for Aircel COC to SC: Commercial decision of DoT to decide on allowing permission for the spectrum sale. SC can't make that commercial decision for DoT. There will be no auction, banks won't lend to telcos if the spectrum is not recognised as security.

Commercial decision of DoT to decide on allowing permission for the spectrum sale. SC can't make that commercial decision for DoT. There will be no auction, banks won't lend to telcos if the spectrum is not recognised as security. SC observes: New person will take over the asset, free of encumbrances and liabilities. Spectrum if canceled will have to surrender to DOT, may be auctioned for higher realisation.

New person will take over the asset, free of encumbrances and liabilities. Spectrum if canceled will have to surrender to DOT, may be auctioned for higher realisation. SC observes: What is being proposed is like you renting out your house to a tenant, and the tenant selling your house under IBC .

. Harish Salve to SC: No additional demand has been raised by the DoT against Jio, R.Com. No AGR dues are attributable to the small fraction of the total R.Comm spectrum sold.

No additional demand has been raised by the DoT against Jio, R.Com. No AGR dues are attributable to the small fraction of the total R.Comm spectrum sold. Harish Salve to SC: DoT has clarified that prior to 2016 there was no case of spectrum sharing. Spectrum trading between Jio-R.Comm is a small part of the total spectrum that was owned by R.Comm

DoT has clarified that prior to 2016 there was no case of spectrum sharing. Spectrum trading between Jio-R.Comm is a small part of the total spectrum that was owned by R.Comm Harish Salve for R.Comm COC to SC: At the stage of resolution applicant seeking DoT nod to sell, the applicant may provide for part payment and DOT may see commercial wisdom. There will be room for negotiation while seeking DoT nod.

At the stage of resolution applicant seeking DoT nod to sell, the applicant may provide for part payment and DOT may see commercial wisdom. There will be room for negotiation while seeking DoT nod. Harish Salve for R.Comm COC to SC: Notion of security under IBC allows for sale of the right to use spectrum. It is not for this court to decide, DOT can decide on the sale of spectrum at the appropriate stage.

Notion of security under IBC allows for sale of the right to use spectrum. It is not for this court to decide, DOT can decide on the sale of spectrum at the appropriate stage. Harish Salve for R.Comm COC to SC: Govt liability is not being wiped out because the sale of spectrum, it is as per the IBC and status of DOT as an operational creditor.

Govt liability is not being wiped out because the sale of spectrum, it is as per the IBC and status of DOT as an operational creditor. Harish Salve for R.Comm COC to SC: The resolution plan is proposing for the sale of the right to use under trading guidelines. License agreement recognises the spectrum as a security, can be monetised under IBC.

The resolution plan is proposing for the sale of the right to use under trading guidelines. License agreement recognises the spectrum as a security, can be monetised under IBC. SC observes: The govt should move to cancel license, spectrum if dues are being wiped out . If telcos are unwilling to pay, we will direct to cancel the spectrum allocation. How else is DoT supposed to deal with such an issue? The apex court further said: How can you sell somebody else's property. This will allow for dues to be wiped out, a new party will take over free of all encumbrances, liabilities. The wiping out of the govt dues in this fashion is not permissible.

The . If telcos are unwilling to pay, we will direct to cancel the spectrum allocation. How else is DoT supposed to deal with such an issue? The apex court further said: How can you sell somebody else's property. This will allow for dues to be wiped out, a new party will take over free of all encumbrances, liabilities. The wiping out of the govt dues in this fashion is not permissible. Justice Arun Mishra led bench assembles. AGR hearing begins. SC observes: We are verifying if IBC proceedings are subterfuge to escape paying AGR dues . Can an asset (spectrum) that does not belong to telcos be sold under IBC.

We are . Can an asset (spectrum) that does not belong to telcos be sold under IBC. Senior advocates Harish Salve, Kapil Sibal, Ranjit Kumar, Neeraj Kishan Kaul have signed in. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is also logged in. Waiting for Justice Arun Mishra led bench to assemble. Proceedings to begin shortly.

Here's a recap of the Supreme Court proceedings on the AGR dues from Friday.

Here's a recap of the Supreme Court proceedings on the AGR dues from Thursday.

Here's a recap of the Supreme Court proceedings on the AGR dues from Wednesday.

Here's a recap of the Supreme Court proceedings on the AGR dues from Tuesday.