Student files plea in SC challenging Karnataka HC verdict on hijab ban in classroom

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
A student on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's verdict, which dismissed various pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside education institution. The high court verdict said the hijab was not a part of the Islamic faith's essential religious practice. 

A student on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's verdict dismissing pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside education institutions. The high court said hijab was not a part of the Islamic faith's essential religious practice.
Earlier in the day, the Karnataka high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from a pre-university government college for girls in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.
"We are of the considered opinion wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in the Islamic faith," the court said in its verdict, adding that the prescription of school uniform is a reasonable restriction which students could not object to.
The demand by a section of girls in the Udupi pre-university college to wear hijab inside their classrooms erupted into a major row after some Hindu students turned up in saffron shawls. The issue spread to other parts of the state, even as the government insisted on a uniform norm.
As the hijab versus saffron scarves issue spread to several educational institutions in Karnataka, the state government announced holidays from February 9 to February 15 in all pre-university colleges and from February 9 to February 16 in degree and diploma colleges.
The girls then approached the Karnataka High Court seeking relief and quashing the government order on February 5 restraining students from wearing any cloth that could disturb, peace, harmony and public order. The full bench of the High Court was hearing the case on a day-to-day basis since February 10.
In its interim order, the bench had asked the state government to reopen the educational institutions, which were hit by the agitation, and restrained students from wearing hijab and saffron scarves in the classroom till the final order is delivered.
The girls had argued in the Karnataka High Court last month that the Indian brand of secularism was a 'positive' one, unlike that of Turkey, and submitted that wearing the headscarf was an innocent practice of faith and not a display of religious jingoism.
With inputs from PTI
 
 
 
(Edited by : Shloka Badkar)
