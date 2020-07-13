  • SENSEX
Supreme Court upholds the rights of Travancore royal family in administration of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Updated : July 13, 2020 11:21 AM IST

The controversy over the administration and management of the historic temple considered one of the richest temples in the country had been pending in the apex court for last nine years in the wake of charges of alleged financial irregularities.
The sprawling temple, an architectural splendour in granite, was rebuilt in its present form in the 18th century by the Travancore Royal House.
