Specious, wholly erroneous and unsustainable — What Ratan Tata says about NCLAT ruling

Ratan Tata, the former chairman of the salt-to-software conglomerate, has petitioned the Supreme Court seeking to set aside an order by an appellate court that held him guilty of prejudicial and oppressive acts.

The move comes a day after Tata Sons moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the appellate court order to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the group.

Here’s what the Tatas have to say:

The Tata patriarch, in his plea, said that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had held him guilty without any factual or legal foundation.

Tata said the NCLAT passed adverse remarks against him without providing any proper evidence.

Terming the Impugned Judgment as specious, wholly erroneous and unsustainable, Tata said the NCLAT judgment has pulled down the governance and corporate structure of Tata Sons which was painstakingly put together by its founders.

He added that Pallonji Group have been given reliefs they hadn’t even sought and the judgment will paralyse the management and functioning of Tata Sons.

“NCLAT judgment will cause chaos in the functioning of Tata Sons, undermine shareholder sovereignty and lead to a break-down of its governance structure,” the petition said.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on December 18 restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group and ruled that the appointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman is illegal. A two-member NCLAT bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya has stayed the operation of the order with respect to reinstatement for four weeks to allow the Tatas to appeal.

Tatas’ counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that mere existence of veto right has been misconstrued.

"The entire case appears to have proceeded on the assumption that because Tata Trusts who have a veto power and affirmative vote power which has never been exercised in the 100-year-old history of the company, the mere fact that that power is there and that some informal discussions are held between the board of Tata Sons and the individual nominees of the trusts without ever exercising such veto power, that amounts to prejudice? That to prejudice of the gigantic kind which suggests that the company is liable to be wound up?," Singhvi said.

Meanwhile, the Tata Sons' petition claimed that it followed the rule of law while removing Mistry from the chairman post.

The petition reiterates why Mistry had to go despite his claim on how majoritarianism prevailed which was prejudicial to the interests of minority shareholding.

It said that by October 24, 2016, the Tata Trusts had completely lost their confidence in the ability of Mistry to lead the appellant (Tata Sons) and the Tata Group. They also doubted his leadership characteristics to lead the Tata Group and the appellant in future.

The group contends on facts that NCLAT had given no reason on how Cyrus Mistry's removal was illegal and wrong.

In its appeal, Tata Sons said NCLAT sets a dangerous legal precedent and lacks the jurisdiction to grant relief to Mistry.

The NCLAT also had quashed the conversion of Tata Sons into a private company from a public firm.

"The error that NCLAT fell into is that by issuing such a direction, it has created confusion in the working of important corporate entities, some of which are listed companies," Tata Sons said.

Saying that a serious error in law is the finding that Tata Sons continued as a 'Public Company' even after the change of law, and on that basis, coming to a further finding that the action of the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Mumbai, taking on record this change was illegal.

The petition argues that the judgment of the NCLAT is directly contrary to the judgment of this Hon'ble Court (in the case of Darius Rutton Kavasmaneck vs Gharda Chemicals Limited and Ors (2015) 14 SCC 277) which settles the issue.

If Tata Sons is accepted to be a 'Private Company', then the Articles of such company which were in play at the time Cyrus Mistry was appointed are beyond any challenge.

Further, Tata Sons' challenge is predicated on the fact that any shadow over the management of any of the Tata companies at this stage through a change in top management will put public interest in jeopardy.

It further added that the direction to restore Cyrus Mistry for his remaining term, without noticing that the term has come to an end, is a recipe for disaster for the reason that it will create unnecessary confusion in the working of companies and lead to more conflicts.

Tatas reckon that the NCLAT judgment is misdirected in law in as much as it does not even meet the jurisdictional ingredients of Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Following the judgment, Suhas Tuljapurkar, Managing Partner, Legasism, said, "A single isolated incidence such as removal of a director which is not in accordance with the manner prescribed under the law can constitute operation of the minority shareholder is settled law.”

"If the manner of removal of Mistry is held by NCLAT in appeal, then the matters have been adjudicated on the question of law and not on the merits. Merits can only be adjudicated by the NCLT and not by NCLAT. Therefore, my view is that in a single isolated incidence has resulted into oppression of a minority, then it will be ruled by NCLAT and obviously, they have ruled in favour of Mistry group," he added.