Six Republican Senators join Democrats to determine Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional

Updated : February 10, 2021 07:32 AM IST

Trump is the first president in American history to be impeached twice.
He is also the first president ever to have faced impeachment trial after he left the office of the presidency.
The Democrats plan to use a lot of video footage from the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of Trump to make their case.
