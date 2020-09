Canadian multinational e-commerce giant, Shopify informed the country's privacy commissioner of a recent data breach and said that it was carried out by two "rogue" employees.

Confirming the data breach, Shopify said that two rogue employees from its customer support team stole customer data from at least 100 merchants. However, it has clarified that most merchants' data was safe since the breach did not occur due to any technical glitch.

Talking about the incident in a blog post, Shopify said, "We have launched an investigation to identify the issue and impact so we could take action and notify the affected merchants."

As claimed by Spotify, two rogue members of their support team "were engaged in a scheme to obtain customer transactional records of certain merchants".

Stolen data includes customers' names, their postal addresses and order details of about 200 merchants.

Shopify said the two individuals' access to the Shopify network had been blocked, and the case was handed over to the FBI.