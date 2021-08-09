Shift from concept of ‘promoter’ to ‘person in control’: Experts welcome the move

India's corporate landscape is changing. Family-owned companies are fast being replaced by companies owned by institutional owners like private equity funds or first-generation techies who float startups.

Smelling the change, market regulator Sebi on Friday announced that it has agreed in principle to shift from the concept of "promoter" to "person in control" or controlling shareholder.

Sebi said it would engage with other regulators, prepare amendments to various regulations like takeover code, insider trading, and disclosures. It will also seek to develop a road map for the implementation of the proposed transition.

To discuss this in detail, CNBC-TV18 spoke to eminent guests Amit Tandon of IIAS; Sandeep Parekh, former Sebi ED and founder of Finsec Law Advisors; Harsh Maggon, Partner, Trilegal; and JN Gupta, Stake Holders Empowerment Services.

Are we really ripe to transit from the word ‘promoter’?

Parekh said the quick answer to that is ‘yes’ because as a concept ‘promoters’ is a static concept -- which includes all kind of random people, blood relatives, who have been litigating are also considered as promoters; so people who have actually no control whatsoever the company are deemed to be promoters. So, it gives a wrong impression to the investors who is in charge of the company.

According to Parekh, they are not saying abolish the concept, they are saying make it smarter and how to make it smarter. “We can do that by using global benchmarks, using a phrase like person acting in concert, using a phrase like person in control -- these are understood throughout the globe. That essential goes to say who is running the company.”

“The idea is to not have a static rigid and an unnatural definition of who is in charge. It is better to move to global standard for a person who is in control of the company. So, we are not saying we are doing away with the concept of accountability of the dominant shareholder but we are saying let us make it more accurate, make it more fluid and let not put with whom the promoter is actually fighting for years altogether as promoters,” Parekh added.

According to Maggon, there could be problems aplenty on various things – people trying to structure around issues, which may not necessarily be around the change. “I agree with Mr Parekh that there is a plethora of laws in the country including the person acting in concert, so if a scenario does appear where there is a blood relative who tends to go ahead and actually vote in favour of a matter, while all along being in bed with the actual person in control, there are laws, which can catch those kinds of scenarios and Sebi will be able to enforce those,” he added.

“The way I look at it is, it is a promising change,” said Maggon.

Will the minority shareholder be better off with the redefinition or transition from ‘promoter’ to ‘controlling shareholder’?

Gupta said,” If we say that by this one change minority investor will be better off then I don’t think so. It is not that the promoter concept has gone away, it is only the change of nomenclature rather than being ‘promoter’ you are called ‘person in control’ and this is a move forward b because once a promoter, need not always be a promoters.”

For the entire discussion, watch the video.