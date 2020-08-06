Legal Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Indrani's bail plea Updated : August 06, 2020 02:39 PM IST While arguing for bail, Indrani Mukerjea told court that the prosecution's case was "false and baseless" and she had nearly 120 documents to prove it. She submitted that there is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened. She also raised doubt about the "credibility and legality" of the probe. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply