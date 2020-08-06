  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Indrani's bail plea

Updated : August 06, 2020 02:39 PM IST

While arguing for bail, Indrani Mukerjea told court that the prosecution's case was "false and baseless" and she had nearly 120 documents to prove it.
She submitted that there is no scientific evidence to prove that the crime happened.
She also raised doubt about the "credibility and legality" of the probe.
Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Indrani's bail plea

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher led by financials, IT stocks; Tata Steel top gainer, surges over 4%

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

JK Lakshmi Cement shares fall over 5% on weak Q1 earnings

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Canara Bank reports Q1 net profit of Rs 406 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement