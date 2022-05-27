The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and five others a clean chit in the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak ," Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), NCB, said in a statement on Friday.

"A complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to a lack of evidence ," Sanjay Kumar Singh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

What's the Aryan Khan case

Actor Shahrukh Khan 's son Aryan Khan, along with his co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested in October last year following raids by the NCB on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast.

A total of 20 accused were arrested in the case. They were booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.

In a statement, the NCB said, "Based on an input, NCB Mumbai had on October 2, 2021 intercepted Vikrant, Ishmeet, Arbaaz, Aryan and Gomit at International Port Terminal, Mumbai Port Trust, and Nupur, Mohak and Munmum at the Cordelia Cruise. All the accused persons were found in possession of narcotics except Aryan and Mohak."

"Initially, the case was investigated by NCB Mumbai. Later, an SIT from NCB headquarters in New Delhi headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, DDG (Operations), was constituted to investigate the case, which was taken over by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on November 11, 2021," the anti-drug agency said.

The high court had later made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail. The court had stipulated their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.

In the five-page order, signed by Justice NW Sambre, the high court had said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court.

NCB's clean chit to Aryan Khan

In it's statement on Friday, the NCB said. "Based on the investigation carried out by the SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being filed. It said complaint against rest six persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, the NCB submitted a chargesheet in the case on Friday before the registry and the special NDPS court will take its cognizance after the verification of the documents. In March this year, the special court had granted a 60-day extension to the probe agency to file the charge-sheet.

