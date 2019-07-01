Legal
SFIO finds extreme misuse of corporate structure in Bhushan Steel case
Updated : July 01, 2019 11:32 PM IST
Bhushan Steel had defaulted on loans and the banks had to take a haircut of more than Rs 20,000 crore as part of the resolution process.
There was fraudulent overvaluing of assets by around Rs 15,000 crore to inter alia write-off inventory worth around Rs 6,000 crore, trade receivables to the extent of Rs 1,250 crore, they added.
