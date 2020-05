In a fresh setback for Monsanto and its Indian JV partner Maharashtra Hybrid Seeds Company (Mahyco), the Delhi High Court has dismissed their plea to quash the Competition Commission of India (CCI) probe into allegations of abuse of dominant position.

The Delhi HC noted that the CCI order directing investigation was neither arbitrary nor unreasonable. In its judgment, the HC observed that it found no reason to interfere with the CCI order directing a probe.

Monsanto had challenged a Feb 2016 order of the CCI, which directed that allegations of anti-competitive practices against the company be investigated. The complaint against Monsanto had been filed by seed manufacturer Nuziveedu Seeds, among others.

Monsanto was the first company to develop and commercialize Bt. Cotton Technology. It is protected under the Patents Act of 1970. Monsanto had licensed this technology to Mahyco Monsanto Biotech (MMBL), a joint venture with Mahyco.

MMBL has since been sub-licensing the technology to other seed manufacturers, on payment of a one time upfront, non-refundable fee and a recurring fee, termed as a “Trait Value”.

The bone of contention raised by Nuziveedu, a sub-licensee that uses Monsanto’s Bt Technology, was a levy of unfairly high “Trait Value” and unfair conditions.

The complaint by Nuziveedu had argued that 99 percent of total cotton cultivation in India is done using Bt. Cotton Hybrid Seeds. This, the plea argued, placed Mahyco Monsanto Biotech and Monsanto Group as dominant undertakings in the upstream market of licensing of Bt. Cotton Technology to seed manufacturers.

The complaint alleged that Monsanto has used its dominant market position to charge higher rates and impose unfair conditions. Nuziveedu also submitted that Monsanto required seed manufacturers to disclose if they are in negotiations with any competitors of Monsanto. This, Nuziveedu urged, creates fear that such disclosure would invite adverse action by Monsanto.