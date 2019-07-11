Legal
CBI raids premises of senior lawyers Indira Jaising, Anand Grover over alleged FCRA violations
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:50 AM IST
The agency's actions comes almost a month after it registered a case against the Mumbai-based NGO 'Lawyers Collective' and its President Anand Grover for alleged violation of FCRA.
According to the CBI, unknown officer-bearers and functionaries of the NGO, private persons and public servants have also been made accused in the FIR.
