Legal
SEBI may relax deadline for separation of chairman, MD posts by 1-2 years
Updated : January 09, 2020 08:45 AM IST
The Uday Kotak committee on corporate reforms had first mooted the idea of splitting the posts of chairman and MD.
Nearly half of the top 500 listed companies are yet to move on the SEBI decision, which was announced in May 2018.
SEBI is in discussion with the Finance Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office on this issue.
