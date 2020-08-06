  • SENSEX
SC to hear on Aug 20 Mallya's review plea on transfer of $40 mn to his children

Updated : August 06, 2020 01:02 PM IST

The fugitive businessman had filed the petition seeking review of the apex court's May 9, 2017 order by which he was held guilty of contempt of court for transferring USD 40 million to his children in violation of the order.
Mallya, who is an accused in a bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is presently in the United Kingdom.
