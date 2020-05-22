SC seeks reply from Zoom, Centre on PIL seeking ban on the videoconferencing app

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging violation of cyber security and privacy norms of its users by videoconferencing app Zoom.

The PIL has sought a ban on the videoconferencing app in the country, for official and personal use by public, until an “appropriate legislation is put in place”.

The SC has issued a notice to both the Centre and Zoom, and has sought a reply to concerns raised in the PIL. The SC has directed for responses to be filed within four weeks.

The PIL, filed by Harsh Chugh, argues that even the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had flagged safety issues with the app. The plea argues that many organisations, across the world, are already moving towards restricting and banning the use of Zoom.

The PIL argues that the CEO of Zoom, Eric S Yuan, has also apologised and accepted that the app is faulty in terms of providing a secure environment digitally, which is against the norms of cyber security.

The PIL flags practices of “data hoarding” and “cyber hoarding”. The plea also raises how numerous reports have surfaced where unauthorized persons gain access to an online meeting, often bombarding the digital meeting with pornographic or hate messages.

The plea argues that Zoom has consistently failed to provide reasonable levels of safety measures. It alleges that Zoom has falsely claimed that it provides end-to-end encryption. The plea also claims that there are digital gateways which can be abused intentionally to leak sensitive information. Such laxity, as per the plea, exposes users to cyber security and privacy hazards.