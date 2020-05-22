  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Legal
Legal

SC seeks reply from Zoom, Centre on PIL seeking ban on the videoconferencing app

Updated : May 22, 2020 03:45 PM IST

The PIL has sought a ban on the videoconferencing app in the country, for official and personal use by public, until an “appropriate legislation is put in place”.
The SC has directed for responses to be filed within four weeks.
The PIL argues that the CEO of Zoom, Eric S Yuan, has also apologised and accepted that the app is faulty in terms of providing a secure environment digitally.
SC seeks reply from Zoom, Centre on PIL seeking ban on the videoconferencing app

You May Also Like

PM Modi announces interim relief of Rs 1,000 crore to cyclone-hit Bengal

PM Modi announces interim relief of Rs 1,000 crore to cyclone-hit Bengal

CPCL to raise Rs 1,000 cr through bonds issue in FY21

CPCL to raise Rs 1,000 cr through bonds issue in FY21

Jio Platform secures investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in just 1 month

Jio Platform secures investments worth Rs 78,562 crore in just 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement