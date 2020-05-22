Legal
SC seeks reply from Zoom, Centre on PIL seeking ban on the videoconferencing app
Updated : May 22, 2020 03:45 PM IST
The PIL has sought a ban on the videoconferencing app in the country, for official and personal use by public, until an “appropriate legislation is put in place”.
The SC has directed for responses to be filed within four weeks.
The PIL argues that the CEO of Zoom, Eric S Yuan, has also apologised and accepted that the app is faulty in terms of providing a secure environment digitally.