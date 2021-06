Supreme Court on Tuesday sought details of the Central government’s welfare scheme to provide relief to children who have lost parents to COVID-19 pandemic.

The top court also asked the Centre to furnish details on the mechanism devised to monitor the scheme.

The SC asked states to keep updating the NCPCR portal with information about the number of children orphaned due to COVID-19.

A bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao and Aniruddha Bose said it would hear on Monday the cases of ten states first Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand where more kids have bread winner guardians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a number of welfare measures for children who lost their parents to COVID-19, including ensuring a corpus of Rs 10 lakh when they turn 23 years of age and providing for their education. Chairing a meeting to deliberate on steps that can be taken to support such children, he said they will be supported under the "PM-CARES for Children" scheme.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement that fixed deposits will be opened in the names of such children, and the PM-CARES fund will contribute through a specially designed scheme to create a corpus of Rs 10 lakh for each of them. This corpus will be used to give monthly financial support or stipend from 18 years of age for the next five years to take care of his or her personal requirements during the period of higher education. On reaching the age of 23 years, they will get the corpus amount as one lump-sum for personal and professional use.

Earlier, the Supreme Court Friday directed the state authorities to immediately the kids orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic and provide relief. The top court asked state governments to understand the agony of children starving on the streets and directed the district authorities that they be immediately taken care of without waiting for any further orders from the courts.

(With inputs from PTI)