Govt's vaccination policy for 18-44 age group 'arbitrary', 'irrational': SC

Updated : June 02, 2021 17:13:36 IST

The court directed the states and UTs to also file an affidavit within two weeks, put on record their individual policies on providing free vaccination.
The court asked the government to place entire data on record giving Centre's purchase history of all COVID-19 vaccines.
Published : June 02, 2021 04:50 PM IST

