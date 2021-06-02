Govt's vaccination policy for 18-44 age group 'arbitrary', 'irrational': SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Centre to place on record relevant documents, file notings reflecting its thinking in COVID-19 vaccination policy.

A special bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindra Bhat asked the government to place the entire data on record giving the Centre's purchase history of all COVID-19 vaccines.

The top court slammed the Centre for its paid vaccination policy for people between 18-44 years, terming it 'arbitrary' and irrational'.

"Due to the importance of vaccinating individuals in the 18-44 age group, the policy of the Central Government for conducting free vaccination themselves for groups under the first 2 phases, and replacing it with paid vaccination by the State/UT Governments and private hospitals for the persons between 18-44 years is, prima facie, arbitrary and irrational," the court said.

The Supreme Court bench also said that if states have decided to allow free vaccination, the said policy of the state needs to be placed before the court. The court directed the states and UTs to also file an affidavit within two weeks, put on record their individual policies on providing free vaccination.

“We also note that the Union of India's (UoI) stated position in its affidavit of May 09 is that every State/UT shall provide vaccination free of cost to its population. It is important that individual State/UT govt confirm/deny this position before this Court,” the court observed.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Centre on the COVID-19 vaccine procurement and differential pricing for itself and states.

A special bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, L N Rao and S Ravindrabhat said that since the Centre has made CoWin registration mandatory for vaccination, how is it going to address the issue of digital divide facing the country.