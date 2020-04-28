  • SENSEX
SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas against order asking employers to pay wages during Corona lockdown

Updated : April 28, 2020 04:08 PM IST

The plea states that the government orders passed by the MHA and the Maharashtra government are "illegal, unconstitutional" and violative of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India.
The plea further prays that during the pendency of the plea, the petitioner be allowed to pay only 50 percent of the salaries to its workers.
