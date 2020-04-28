Legal SC seeks Centre's reply on pleas against order asking employers to pay wages during Corona lockdown Updated : April 28, 2020 04:08 PM IST The plea states that the government orders passed by the MHA and the Maharashtra government are "illegal, unconstitutional" and violative of Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution of India. The plea further prays that during the pendency of the plea, the petitioner be allowed to pay only 50 percent of the salaries to its workers. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365