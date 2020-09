The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Centre on a plea seeking to open all religious places of worship across the country which have been closed due to COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued the notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the plea of Ahmedabad-based ”Gitarth Ganga Trust’ seeking opening of the places of worship in the country.

”We are issuing notice just to explore possibility,” said the bench, which also comprised Jusrices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, in the proceedings held through video conferencing. The trust, a Religious Research Institute, filed the plea through lawyer Surjendu Sankar Das.