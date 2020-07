The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the union government and has sought a reply on the concerns raised in a plea by the Jharkhand government against auction of coal blocks for commercial coal mining. The SC has given the union government four weeks for a reply.

I would like to thank the Hon'ble Supreme Court for today's directives. As reiterated before, Jharkhand Govt is committed to an inclusive welfare centric development model safeguarding environment, forests and our forest dwelling communities; minimising socio-environmental impact https://t.co/Rbd5bFwcpc pic.twitter.com/Lvl7oeledh — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) July 14, 2020

Jharkhand had moved the Supreme Court against the coal block auctions meant for commercial exploitation.

The plea by Jharkhand argued that out of 41 blocks likely to be up for auction, nine are located in Jharkhand. The plea argues that the state would likely be the most impacted by the upcoming commercial coal block auctions.

Jharkhand raised four pressing concerns. One, in its plea the state argues that before any commercial coal mining can begin, social and environmental impact assessment needs to be done. The plea points out that the regions with potential coal mines have a huge tribal population and vast forest areas, and the residents are likely to be impacted.

Two, the plea points out that the negative global investment climate due to COVID-19 would mean that the auctions will be unlikely to fetch reasonable returns for the natural resources.

Three, the plea red flags the legal vacuum since the lapse of the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Act on May 14.