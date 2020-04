“We will not supplant the wisdom of the government with our wisdom”, was the Chief Justice of India’s response to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking payment of minimum wages to migrant laborers, during the lockdown. The SC has refused to pass any interim orders in the PIL.

SC was hearing a PIL filed by social activists Harsh Mander and Anjali Bharadwaj. Citing the financial difficulty caused to migrant laborers because of the lockdown, the PIL had argued that under the National Disaster Management Act, it was the responsibility of the Centre and states to help them during the “humanitarian crisis”.

Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the activists in the PIL, argued that over 4 lakh migrant workers were cramped inside shelter homes. The state of affairs in the shelter homes, he argued, was a mockery of social distancing norms.

He further argued that many of the migrant workers were daily wage earners and sole bread earners for their family back home in villages. He argued that the lockdown had led to loss of income, with many unable to even afford a meal. Bhushan submitted that not all migrant workers were in shelter homes and that most of them had no known source of funds or food.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appearing for the Centre, sought to rebut Bhushan’s arguments. The SG asserted that the government was on top of the situation. He pointed out that a call centre for receiving complaints had already been set up and that the government was looking into the complaints received. The SG also said that Home Minister Amit Shah was closely monitoring the situation. Tushar Mehta urged that the PIL had no facts, and was resorting only to vague assertions.

The SC bench headed by CJI seemed to be convinced with the Solicitor General’s assertions, and noted, “Do not wish to nterfere with what the govt is doing, we are no experts. We cannot take a better policy decision at this stage”. The CJI further observed that the intent of the SC was to not interfere with the government over the next 10-15 days.