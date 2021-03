The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that the expression of views that are different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious.

A bench, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, made the observation while refusing to entertain a PIL against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah for making statements against the scrapping of Article 370.

The Supreme Court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the petitioners for making such claims.

The plea contended that his statements clearly amount to a seditious act and therefore he is liable to be punished under section 124-A of the IPC.

The petition filed by Rajat Sharma and Dr Neh Srivastava, both belonging to an organisation Vishwa Guru India Vision of Sardar Patel, alleged that the former chief minister is trying to "hand over" Kashmir to China and thus, he should be prosecuted for sedition.

"Mr Farooq Abdullah has committed an offence punishable under section 124-A of Indian Penal Code. As he has made the live statement that for restoring Article 370 he would take help of China which clearly amount to seditious act and therefore he is liable to be punished under section 124-A of the IPC," the plea said.