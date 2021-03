The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that the interim relief granted earlier to not declare the accounts of respective borrowers as non-performing assets (NPAs) stands vacated. The decision ends the blanket ban on the classification of non-performing assets.

In October last year, the apex court, via an interim order, had said that any account that was standard as of August 31 when the moratorium ended couldn't be downgraded until the final orders.

This meant that even if an account showed stress after August 31, it had to be kept standard. With the latest order, the stay on the classification of NPAs stands lifted, meaning additional NPAs can now be declared.

The apex court refused to interfere with the Centre's and Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to not extend the loan moratorium beyond August 31 last year, saying it is a policy decision.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking an extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBI had on March 27 last year issued the circular which allowed lending institutions to grant a moratorium on payment of instalments of term loans falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31, 2020, due to the pandemic. Later, the moratorium was extended till August 31 last year. In its verdict, the top court said that from various steps taken by the government, it cannot be said that the Centre and the RBI have not considered the relief for the borrowers.

(With inputs from PTI)