Legal SC rejects plea seeking quashing of FIRs for petty offences during COVID-19 lockdown Updated : May 05, 2020 03:53 PM IST The plea had sought directions to refrain from filing complaints and registering FIRs under section 188 or other petty offences during the lockdown period. It further said the Uttar Pradesh government through its Twitter handle has informed that 15,378 FIRs under the section have been registered in the state against 48,503 persons.