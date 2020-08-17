Legal SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) & NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19 Updated : August 17, 2020 01:47 PM IST A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said career of students "cannot be put under jeopardy for long". "Life has to go on. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that due precautions and all safeguards would be taken while conducting these examinations. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply