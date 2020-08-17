  • SENSEX
SC rejects plea seeking postponement of JEE (Main) & NEET-UG exams amid COVID-19

Updated : August 17, 2020 01:47 PM IST

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said career of students "cannot be put under jeopardy for long". "Life has to go on.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that due precautions and all safeguards would be taken while conducting these examinations.
