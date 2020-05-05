Legal
SC rejects Mahua Moitra's plea to put CM Relief Funds at par with PM Cares Fund
Updated : May 05, 2020 08:06 PM IST
Petition stated that there were disparities between PM Cares Fund and CM Relief Funds, with the corporate donations to only the former being allowed as CSR.
On April 10, MCA had come up with a circular which clarified that contributions made to PM Cares Fund would qualify as CSR spend.
The apex court observed that the issues such as the ones raised, should be debated and discussed in Parliament, not contested in court.